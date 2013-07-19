A Benevolent Trading Platform That Provides Generous Returns

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Traders have been experiencing profits by using the trading software program with unique and user-friendly features. This program is an effort to help traders in finding new and potential trading deals. The program is extremely simple to use and results in quick completion of each trade.



The trading platform provides few basic functions such as binary options, one touch, options builder, 60 seconds and an open platform to avoid any distractions. The basic functions proficiently meet the requirements of traders.



The platform also provides other additional tools such as Rollover and Double Up. When traders are on the verge of loss in a trade they can roll or increase the duration of expiry with the help of the Rollover tool. They can use the Double Up tool to reproduce investments if they expect profits in a trade.



Traders are provided with surplus assets such as stocks, indices, commodities and Forex pairs which help to leverage their trading activities. Those who wish to use the trading platform have to first sign up with Cedar Finance. They have to furnish a deposit before they start trading. The deposits can be made using either a credit card, bank wire transfers, CashU or Western Union.



The traders must ensure that the payments are processed within three business days with five to seven days for the funds transfer. They can contact the customer helpdesk any time via emails, phone and live chats.



Traders that bank with Cedar Finance are offered payouts upto 81% on successful deals and the lowest payout they get is 65% to 75%. They can expect a payout of upto 500% on a high profit deal, and refunds from 0% to 10% depending on the investment and instrument used.



About Cedar Finance

Cedarfinance.com has helped traders to gain benefit a lot by providing a dependable platform and efficient tools, assets and other capabilities. Their venture is genuine and does not involve any risks other than finances related with trading.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Joe Summers

joe@bankwithcedarfinance.com

Evening Star Building,

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue,

Washington,

District Of Columbia, 20004

Unites States

+1 202 756 4500

Website: http://www.bankwithcedarfinance.com