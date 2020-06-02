A Big Thank You to Our Clients for Their Support and Positive Messages

Stroud, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Burleigh Travel has been organizing sports tours, including rugby tours for over a quarter of a century, 27 years to be precise. Having faced a many challenges during this time, they were well set for another memorable sports tour season - but nothing could have prepared us for these current unprecedented times.



In March 2020, theywere about to embark on another fantastic year of sports tours with record numbers of passengers set to travel on their sports tour, but this was not to be. The realization of this has been extremely difficult to process, but what has provided immense support and a very much needed boost is the overwhelming support of our touring sports teams. The company would like to express their heartfelt thanks to those clubs and the 91+ teams who have successfully and fruitfully worked with Chris Kite, company Director to transfer their tours to future rugby festivals and other future sports tours. The tours may not have been possible this year, but the company knows how much everyone is looking forward excitedly to next season and the return of the sports we all love so much.



One such message of support that they wanted to share was posted online by Reeds Weybridge RFC Mini Section who were due to attend the 2020 edition of the Bournemouth Rugby Festival and repeat their brilliant and memorable Burleigh Travel rugby tour to the same event in 2019. In light of the present unavoidable circumstance, the young players of Reeds Weybridge RFC can now look forward to a rugby tour to remember in 2021. The company is extremely excited to look ahead to for the next season of rugby tours and the other sports tours that our touring teams participate in with us with great pride.



The words of praise and support that we have received from our touring teams is greatly appreciated. A big thanks to HuwWigley, his managers and coaches, volunteers and parents at Reeds Weybridge RFC. In these unprecedented times, stay home and stay safe.



