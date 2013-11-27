A Body Ads, Fashion Show for Businesses?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Small Business, Large Businesses, Corporations, Big Box Stores, Mom & Pop Stores, internet companies, online storefront or anyone with a business or company, get on Marketing Bodz's new National TV show for branding, marketing and advertising .



Marketing Bodz's TV show is a new pilot, reality TV show that will air across the United States of America. The prices are low for business owners who would like to become corporate sponsors on one of the best product placement, reality TV shows for businesses. Marketing Bodz says the show is a family oriented TV show for the entire family and the show has fun marketing and advertising, great branding, the best ads for viral marketing, and the show works as a national business campaign for business owners who would like to try something unique.



Currently, there has never been a product placement show like the new National, Pilot TV show by Marketing Bodz. The ads are all creative ads for the best marketing, advertising, and branding. Marketing Bodz wants to bring each corporate sponsor the best advertising fashion show, the best TV ads, the best online marketing, the best social media marketing, the best magazine ads, the best calendar ads, and more... Marketing Bodz says the prices are great for sponsors now, but once the show becomes a hit, the prices for advertising in the National TV show may skyrocket. The best time to get in is now.



About Marketing Bodz.com

Marketing Bodz will provide a full scale, multi-media campaign attack, once a business owner's company is included in the new marketing and advertising fashion show for corporate America. If business owners want to find out how to get in the fashion show for businesses, give Marketing Bodz a call 888.701.8460 to find out the TV advertising rates or email tvshow@marketingbodz.com.



Christian

Marketing Bodz.com

888.701.8460

tvshow@marketingbodz.com

Los Angeles, Ca