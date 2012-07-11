A Brand New Collection of Rolex Watches With Original and Authentic Components Launches at Melrose.com

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Melrose.com has offered brand new range of Rolex Watches including Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and sports watches, with original components made of Italian made gold and stainless steel. The online jewelry store has come up with the collection to satisfy the ever increasing desire for Rolex Watches in the United States and world over. Melrose is #1 online retailer of pre-owned Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry in and around the nation.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose.com took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are glad to offer range of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and others, made of authentic and original components. Our expert and experienced watchmakers each have, on average, over twenty years of experience in importing, restoring, and retailing of luxury timepieces. Our Rolex Watches are made of Italian gold, stainless steel and other original components.” Mr. Krishan announced lastly “Melrose Jewelers comes up with 2012-style smooth bezel Rolex Datejust at season's collection"



The arrival of Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster Perpetual and sports watches has taken the Rolex watch lovers' world by storm. Recently Melrose.com has launched 2012 style smooth bezel Rolex Datejust with several attractive features. Its sports watches are first choice among sports fraternity across the world and for every types of sports. Melrose Jewelers has come up with sports watches such as Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming, Rolex Daytona for timed sports and Rolex Explorer for hiking and outdoor events. All the Rolex Watches are available with three pert warranty in form of lifetime authenticity guarantee, 30 days exchange policy and two years comprehensive warranty.



Melrose.com is USA's leading online retailer of Rolex wristwatches, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry. Founded in 2008, the store has now become one of the largest online retailers of both men's and women's pre-owned Rolex watches in the world. It provides its customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. It has also gained the attention of Forbes and Business Week owing to the store's extraordinary performance. its comprehensive Rolex Education section is used by both customers and Rolex technicians alike.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com