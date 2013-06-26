A Breakthrough New Forex Robot Launches

Lothian, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- A truly remarkable piece of software is scheduled for release on the 9th of July- Crisis Killer is the latest Forex bot to hit the market and it looks set to revolutionise Forex trading. See the official website HERE.



It is generating a huge amount of interest already with a lot of media attention and high profile coverage.



Crisis Killer was originally developed by an Austrian programmer known only as ‘Thomas L’ and according to the accompanying info; he doubled his earnings of $100,000 in just two weeks. Obviously there are many bots out there designed to automate the Forex trading process but until now it has been relatively hit or miss. Crisis Killer seems to have an edge though. It appears that its unique algorithms allow it to dynamically analyze the market in real time and respond effectively.



As the Forex market grows in popularity, bots like this are becoming crucial to having the upper hand in extremely competitive markets such as the foreign exchange. As you may know it is a multi trillion dollar market with many high profile investors. The potential for bots like Crisis Killer to affect the way we trade is massive.



There are of course backlashes when something threatens a high investment market such as this and there are speculations that a tool that allows amateurs to participate in what was once a highly specialized market may precipitate a decline in the market. This has been hotly contested by specialists in the field though who generally agree that although it may change the way we trade, it is unlikely to affect the ultimate turnover of the Forex market. Instead the new emphasis may be a kind of bot race to gain the upper hand.



At present, however, it seems as though Crisis Killer is at the top of the pile when it comes to automating Forex trading and the quality of the software means it will probably remain there for some time. This site has a good review of crisis killer http://gpssystemsreviewed.org/crisis-killer-review-2



Forexanalysis

Gettrafficfast22@gmail.com

Lothian

Gpssystemsreviewed.org