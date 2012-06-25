Kent State's eMedia Management Program to Explore Crowdfunding

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- A.Brian Dengler, an attorney with Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, will expand his path breaking course in Advanced eMedia Management at Kent State University to cover crowdfunding, venture capital and other advanced business structures for the evolving world of digital media. The course is entitled “Advanced eMedia Management,” and is offered as part of a new Masters Degree program in eMedia Management at the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Kent State. Dengler taught the original course in 2011 and Kent State will offer the updated program during the 2012 fall semester.



In the course, Dengler draws from his experience as a former EMMY winning television news reporter and attorney for online media companies, such as AOL Inc., to teach graduate journalism students how to structure deals to make revenue with online content. The course will also help students gain a better understanding of the resources available to fund their digital media ventures, including using crowdfunding to raise capital.



“Crowdfunding may give small, niche digital publications a new source of capital,” said Dengler. “It’s our goal to help students prepare for the opportunity to take advantage of crowdfunding and other resources to raise revenue.”



On April 5, 2012, President Obama signed into law the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, which allows entrepreneurs to offer stock and raise up to $ 1 million per year via online crowdfunding platforms from small investors. The crowdfunding provisions should take effect in early 2013, after the Securities and Exchange Commission issues rules to implement crowdfunding.



Advanced eMedia Management also covers ownership rights related to content, the importance of brand names, and how to leverage those rights to generate revenue. Students will also learn the mechanics of structuring deals for advertising, affiliate programs, and contracts typically used to acquire and syndicate content.



Dengler, of counsel in the Vorys Columbus office, applies his extensive background in media, the internet and online businesses to consult clients in the area of ecommerce, eMedia, and online business. He is a former television news reporter and producer, in which he won an EMMY as the Executive Producer for the mini-documentary, “Kent State: 10 Years After.” Dengler is also a former Vice President and Chief Counsel of AOL Inc.