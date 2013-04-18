A Brief Introduction to the Helen Karikari and Her Recent Performances

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Helen Karikari is a London-based professional soprano singer who has, over the course of the last ten years, studied with many of the leading operatic societies and musical coaches. Her training began in London, in the Grand opera House, where she was taught by Nina Walker and Richard Gregson. After Helen Karikari successfully completed the Flora Opera course, she joined City Opera, where Margaret Gibbs coached her.



It was at this point that Helen Karikari started to take on more operatic roles, including the part of Arnalta in The Coronation of Poppea, and the part of the Spirit in The Magic Flute. Helen Karikari also accepted roles in the Night Visitors, Amahl in Amahl, and in Shakespeare’s most well known comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. For the next two years, Helen Karikari performed recitals in some of the top London venues, including Kensington Palace and St Martin Ludgate. Helen Karikari then travelled to the US for a performance at Seattle’s Frye Museum.



One of the roles for which Helen Karikari has been most praised was that of Yum-Yum from the world famous opera The Mikado. This Gilbert and Sullivan creation, produced by the Riverside Opera company in 2011, tells the story of a Japanese tailor named Ko-Ko, who is appointed as the Lord High Executioner, and must search for someone that can be executed before the Mikado arrives.



He discovers the minstrel Nanki-Poo, who is in love with Yum-Yum – played by Helen Karikari. However, Ko-Ko has also fallen in love with Yum-Yum, which upsets Nanki Poo to the point where he decides he should take his own life. He and Ko-Ko come to an arrangement, whereby Nanki-Poo will marry Yum-Yum for a month, after which he will be executed by Ko-Ko. But Nanki-Poo is actually the Mikado’s son who has run off, so that he does not have to marry Katisha.



All of the threads of the story are then brought together when the Mikado finally arrives. Helen KariKari impressed both the audience members and the critics with her performance, so much so that for her part as Yum-Yum, Helen Karikari was awarded the title of best newcomer of the year. Since then, her career has gone from strength. Helen Karikari continues study, with singing teacher Jacqueline Bremar.



