A Brief Look at Contested and Uncontested Divorce

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- However, soon to be exes may have differing opinions on some of the larger issues associated with their divorce. For couples intending to file for divorce, it may help to make an informed decision on the best way to proceed by considering the discrepancies in a divorce that is contested or uncontested.



In a contested divorce, a couple cannot agree on the main facets of a divorce, which may include the division of land, spousal compensation, marital responsibilities, time-sharing, and child care.



As a result, the court will require a couple to mediate in order to settle such conflicts, and if they do not find an agreement, a family court judge will possibly be charged with finalizing all unresolved legal issues.



As implied, a couple can settle their problems through an uncontested divorce without the intervention of a judge. A marriage mediation agreement and a parental proposal is presented by the pair to a judge, who approves the arrangement and bestows final consent.



