A Brief Look at Saddle Fusion

The saddle fusion process may be performed when creating a pressurized "hot tap" should regulations and the pipeline owner require it. The pipe and saddle fitting surfaces are heated until they reach a suitable temperature which then leads to the heating device being withdrawn and the weld shaped. The method is complete after a refrigeration period.



We have options for socket fusion along with saddle fusion like the McElroy Socket Tooling. It provides an ideal fitting process and supports pipe fusion from 1?2 "CTS to 4" IPS (16 mm to 125 mm). These tools meet F1056, ISO 8085-1, and ISO 4437 standards for ASTM pipes. The Socket Tooling Kits come in a variety of sizes to suit your unique needs and provide all the tooling components required so you don't have to order each item separately.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics.