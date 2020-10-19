A Brief Look at Tooth Enamel

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Enamel is the body's most mineral-infused tissue, which means it is adept at common actions like biting down on hard foods to withstanding the temperatures of a freshly poured hot drink such as tea.



Enamel is, however, vulnerable to corrosion, considering its remarkable durability and strength, if the teeth and gums are not being cared for. What's more, enamel does not undergo regrowth, unlike other areas of the body that can regenerate themselves. This is why limiting the consumption of sugar and acidic foods such as carbonated drinks is so important. It is imperative tobrush and floss immediately afterward if a person intends to drink and eat acidic or sugary foods.



