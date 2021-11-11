A Brighter Future with the Helms Academy at Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- Many terms accurately describe Goodwill Industries, as they offer more than just medical supplies: they're a retail store, a donation center, a way for businesses to outsource light work, and a job training provider. The nonprofit organization has reached out to many individuals since its founding in 1902, and with time, has made numerous contributions to American society, including Goodwill's Helms Academy.



Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia has partnered with Camden Community College, the Community College of Philadelphia, Drexel, Rutgers, and Temple University to assist adult students with pursuing their high school diplomas. Those without a high school degree earn less pay than individuals who complete high school and considerably less than college graduates. Goodwill's Helms Academy and its partners aim to help adults succeed in their studies for a chance at a more promising future.



Staff at Goodwill's Helms Academy have flexible scheduling to ensure that their adult students are able to incorporate their education into their busy lives. Additionally, they can prepare for continuing their education at the university level by taking up to 30 college credits and receiving a referral for financial aid from Goodwill's Helms Academy.



Goodwill's Helms Academy's care for their students is a testament to their dedication to their organization's mission, as well as Goodwill's desire to change lives for the better.



