A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof Awards Local Family with New Roof as Part of Annual Holiday Roof Giveaway

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- In keeping with a longstanding company tradition and an unwavering commitment to serving their community, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof recently installed a new roof for the recipients of their Annual Holiday Roof Giveaway.



Every year during the holiday season, the Bristol, PA, residential roof replacement experts at A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof identify a deserving local family and award them with a brand new roof. In 2019, the company chose a two-time cancer survivor and her husband, whose Croydon, PA, home had become a potential health hazard due to a poorly insulated roof.



Patricia Hawkey, 74, was diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1990s and has battled lung cancer over the past two years while continuing to work to help support her family. Her sister nominated Patricia and her husband, David, for the A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof Holiday Roof Giveaway, concerned that a lack of insulation in their roof would lead to mold growth and exacerbate Patricia's lung problems.



Moved by the Hawkey's story, the team at A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof got to work on their roof, installing new insulation and baffles to create proper airflow while replacing plywood and adding blown-in insulation to the attic to achieve the proper R-value. Additionally, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof secured the Hawkey's unstable chimney, replaced their gutters, and installed new GAF roofing shingles to form an ice and water shield that will ensure their roof withstands the rigors of winter.



A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof is excited to celebrate another successful Holiday Roof Giveaway and honored to provide the Hawkey's with a durable new roof that will keep them comfortable and safe for years to come.



For more information about the A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof Holiday Roof Giveaway or to inquire about the company's superior residential roofing services in Bristol, PA, and the surrounding region, please call 215-710-1633 or visit https://abrooksconstruction.com/ today.



About A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof

A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof is dedicated to supplying the Bucks County community with quality roofing, siding, doors, windows, and garage doors, as well as gutter services and commercial snow plowing. This locally-owned and operated company can be contacted by calling 215-710-1633 or visiting their website at https://abrooksconstruction.com/.