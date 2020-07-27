A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof Awards Scholarship to Bucks County Technical High School Student

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- In keeping with a decades-long commitment to serving the local community, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof, a leading provider of residential roof repair in Bucks County, was honored to give a college scholarship to one very accomplished Bucks County Technical High School student.



A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof donated $1,000 to the BCTHS Foundation for Educational Excellence. The scholarship was then awarded to Julia Spagnolia, a 2020 graduate of the school's Commercial and Advertising Art/Graphic Arts Program, to help her pursue higher education. Julia will be starting her college career at Bucks County Community College in the fall. She ultimately plans to transfer to art school.



According to her teachers, Julia is "a very motivated individual who takes enormous pride in her photography and art, and consistently strives to improve all aspects of her work. While still in school, she has begun professionally photographing weddings and portraits, and is excited to continue improving her skills in the post-secondary environment."



Although Julia was not able to receive her award in person, as the BCTHS Senior Awards Night was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof still made every effort to help her feel special. The company set up a Zoom call for Julia, her father, teachers, and school advisors to present Julia with her letter of congratulations. Julia expressed appreciation and excitement about her future — a sentiment shared by everyone who has watched her grow into a talented, creative, and resourceful artist over the past several years.



Established in 1987, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof is proud to continue serving residents of Bucks County with exceptional residential roofing services and giving back to the community in any way that they can. For more information about the company, please visit their website or contact their team today.



About A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof

A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof is dedicated to supplying the Bucks County community with quality roofing, siding, doors, windows, and garage doors, as well as gutter services and commercial snow plowing. This locally-owned and operated company can be contacted by calling 215-710-1633 or visiting their website at https://abrooksconstruction.com/.