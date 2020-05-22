A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof Continues to Give Back to Community During the COVID-19 Crisis by Delivering Meals to Seniors

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- In addition to providing essential roofing services throughout Bucks County and the surrounding region, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof has been giving back to its community in other ways during the COVID-19 crisis.



Its team recently volunteered to help with the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging's "Meals on Wheels" program, delivering healthy and delicious meals to seniors throughout the area.



Staff members from A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof brought 7-day meal packs to residents of the Bristol Borough Area Active Adult Center, the Bristol Township Senior Center, the Falls Township Senior Center, the Middletown Senior Citizens Center, and the Morrisville Senior Service Center.



While the coronavirus poses a threat to all citizens, seniors are a particularly vulnerable population, and many elderly members of the community don't feel safe venturing out to grocery stores. Many are simply unable to go out and buy the food they need to stock their kitchens. "Meals on Wheels" is an especially crucial program for keeping seniors nourished and healthy during these uncertain times, and the A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof team was honored to provide such a necessary service.



Delivering meals doesn't just provide seniors with something to eat; it also helps them to feel less isolated and alone in this era of social distancing, when many families are unable to visit each other. As a family-owned and operated company that annually provides roofing services to neighbors in need and local veterans, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof is always striving to show people that they care.



A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it's to provide residential roof repairs in Bucks County or to help members of the community in any way they can. Visit the company's website for more information or fill out a contact form to request an appointment today.



About A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof

A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof is dedicated to supplying the Bucks County community with quality roofing, siding, doors, windows, and garage doors, as well as gutter services and commercial snow plowing. This locally-owned and operated company can be contacted by calling 215-710-1633 or visiting their website at https://abrooksconstruction.com/.