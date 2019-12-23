Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- The holiday season is here, and the lights on the houses are illuminating neighborhoods and city blocks in bright, festive colors. But, as soon as the holidays are over, one of the most persistent questions of the winter will remain: when should homeowners take down their lights? Although holiday lights are fun, they can prove to be a nuisance to some people and hazards if left up too long. A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof, one of the leading residential roof replacement companies in Bristol, PA, is committed to the satisfaction and safety of its valued customers, and its team has provided a few pieces of advice for holiday light users everywhere.



There are a few schools of thought when it comes time to take down holiday lights. The first is that, because the Christmas season is traditionally 12 days long (from Christmas Day to Epiphany (Jan. 5), the appropriate time to take down Christmas decorations and lights is directly afterward. However, they understand that many people put up holiday lights because they look beautiful and can brighten up the dark and cold winter. For those who think 12 days is too short, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof warns that holiday light manufacturers test these lights only as decorations, not as fixtures. Most manufacturers recommend that homeowners use their holiday lights for no more than 90 days at a time.



When it comes to taking down holiday lights from roofs, most homeowners in colder climates shudder at the thought of climbing a ladder in freezing temperatures. However, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof emphasizes that the longer the lights are up, the longer they will be subject to cold temperatures, rain, wind, and snow. The elements can make short work of any exposed wiring, cause damage to the decorations, and turn festive lights into electrical hazards and fire risks. The most prudent action for avoiding these dangers would be to take the lights down sooner rather than later.



As a leader in residential roofing services in Bristol, PA, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof knows the social protocall and physical risks associated with everything from holiday lights to roofing repairs and replacements. If potential customers are worried about the safety of the roofs during this season or they are considering a roofing service from professionals, they are encouraged to give A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof a call today.



