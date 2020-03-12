A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof Showing Appreciation for Those Who Have Served in the Military with Annual "Support a Veteran" Roof Giveaway

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- For many years, the builders and contractors at A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof have provided top-quality residential roofing services to the communities around Bristol and Philadelphia, PA. They offer roof installations, repairs, replacements, and maintenance services to community members for competitive prices all year round. As evidence of their commitment to their community and valued customers, the team members at A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof are once again showing their support for U.S. military veterans by holding their annual "Support a Veteran" Roof Giveaway.



In the winter, A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof received an overwhelming response to their Holiday Roof Giveaway, and they are hoping to take advantage of that enthusiasm by turning their attention to the proud men and women who have served in the military. Friends and family members of local veterans may nominate one veteran who they believe is an inspiration and most deserving of a new roof replacement at no cost to them. All interested parties may find the online application form for the "Support a Veteran" Roof Giveaway here.



While countless veterans can qualify, only one may win the grand prize, which is why A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof encourages all nominators to make their applications count. First and foremost, the application form must be filled out completely; otherwise, the entry will not receive consideration. Additionally, since the company is anticipating a large pool of worthy candidates, nominators should not only fill out the form accurately but provide a truthful and convincing story about their veteran. It is recommended to include a nominee's service, awards and achievements, as well as details about their current situation, and photos or videos of them and their homes.



Applications can also be mailed in with all the necessary information, including photo and video access via links, thumb drive, or CD, to this address:



A. Brooks Construction, Inc.

Kanga Roof

2911 Ford Road

Bristol, PA 19007



To find out more about the roofing company's residential roof replacement services, and the "Support a Veteran" Roof Giveaway, visit https://abrooksconstruction.com/ or call their experienced contractors today.



About A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof

A. Brooks Construction Kanga Roof is dedicated to supplying the Bucks County community with quality roofing, siding, doors, windows, and garage doors, as well as gutter services and commercial snow plowing. This locally-owned and operated company can be contacted by calling 215-710-1633 or visiting their website at https://abrooksconstruction.com/.