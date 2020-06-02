A Call to Music Lovers Everywhere: Help Release a Song from Quarantine!

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Being a musician and trapped in quarantine for three months and counting is traumatic enough.



But imagine you woke up one day to find that more than 40 years had passed! And dozens of songs you'd written were still trapped in your head!!



It's a scenario all too real for at least one musician, and begs the question: Is it ever too late to follow your dream? For the sake of everyone reading this, let's hope it isn't.



Introducing The Days on Earth, an independent new music project seeking to finally break out with the help of crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Literally decades in the making, The Days has a backlog of 50 songs or more in its catalog, all queued up and waiting to be recorded and produced asap. And what's so cool is that now you can play a special part in making it happen!



Pledge even $1 to support independent new music by The Days on Earth on Kickstarter by visiting their campaign page here.



All funds raised from their "Release A Song From Quarantine" campaign will first go toward finishing a partially-recorded song called "Heaven." Additional funding will next be slated to produce a music video for a song they'd released last year, titled "This Is My Job." Any money raised beyond that will go to finishing up to 3-4 songs currently in various stages of production.



The visionary musician and songwriter behind The Days on Earth project feels the need to remain anonymous at this point "so there's no baggage or prejudgment" attached to the work. And even more to the point—so he doesn't lose his job. "I'd be fired just like that," he mused. "Especially if the people I work for ever read the lyrics to 'This is My Job' OMG!"



About The Days on Earth



The Days on Earth is an independent music project and blog originally inspired by the Zen quote "Music in the soul can be heard by the Universe." In 2019, The Days on Earth released its debut four-song EP, "Life," available on Amazon, Apple Music and ALL major streaming platforms.



Contact:



Contact Person: J. Gregory, Publisher

Company: Inventures, Inc.

City: Colorado Springs

State: Colorado

Country: United States

Email: gregory@inventuresinc.com

Kickstarter Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/347756111/release-a-song-from-quarantine