A Campaign That Supports Charity Through Music

Vilnius, Baltic States -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Justinas Stanislovaitis, the leader of Alive Way rock band group is a musician, song composer and a lyricist aims at helping music fans find comfort in music and peace in their hearts through his albums. The band achieved national notability because of its highly appreciable music which is combination of classic music with modern attitude and inspiration from great artists such as Peter Gabriel, Bryan Adams, Aerosmith and so on. Alive Way is a part of World Vision, a charity organization. Half of the sale proceeds from their albums will go to the organization.



The classic rock band is currently writing and recording its music in a low budget studio. In order to grow further and release many more successful albums, the band needs to be in a well equipped studio with audio and recording equipment, lights, camera man, filming equipment and video editor. In order to fulfill this project, release more successful albums and contribute more towards World vision - Alive Way had started a campaign on gofundme.com wherein music fans can contribute to this campaign by sharing the band’s music or asking others to contribute to the campaign monetarily. The campaign focuses on changing the thinking in people and to make them act in goodwill thereby making the world a better place to live.



To contribute to the campaign visit www.gofundme.com/5xs9g0



About http://www.aliveway.net

Alive Way, www.aliveway.net based at Lithuania is a rock band founded in 2009 by Justinas Stanislovaitis. The music style adopts the Classic Rock music style that is inspired by well known artists like Aerosmith, Bryan Adams, Eric Clapton, etc. The band released three digital albums which are aired in most popular national and overseas radio stations. The songs from this band represent the journey of life which is a combination of joy, sorrow, struggles and fights but what is more important is finding peace in one’s soul.



Media Contact



Mr. Justinas Stanislovaitis – Alive Way

Address: A.J Povilaicio 12 172, Vilnius, Lithuania

Phone: +37060904881

Email: justinas@aliveway.net

Website: www.gofundme.com/5xs9g0