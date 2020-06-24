A Canadian Filmmaker Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His New Short Film!

North Bay, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Austin Lindsay is a Canadian filmmaker, writer, director and producer, who has proudly announced his upcoming short film project. The filmmaker has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this film, and he is welcoming generous support. The title of this film is ABDUCTION and it is a short sci-fi film about loss and reconnection.



"ABDUCTION is a late 80's alien abduction short film and our goal is to start shooting in July, but if required due to COVID-19, the production will be pushed until it is safe for the crew." Said Austin Lindsay, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The filmmaker is hoping that this project will also pay a major tribute to the late 1980 sci-fi abduction stories.



In addition, this upcoming short film is set and filmed entirely in Northern Ontario. According to the filmmaker, the project is intended to give aspiring and established Northern Ontario artists an opportunity to work in film and develop their filming skills on set.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/abduction/abduction-0 and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and release of this film. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 2,700 and the filmmaker is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers of this project with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Austin Lindsay

Austin Lindsay is a Northern Ontario based Canadian writer, director, producer, and filmmaker. He is determined to provide opportunities to the North for aspiring and established artists. ABDUCTION is his upcoming sci-fi short film project, and he is currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Austin Lindsay

Company: TRUE ORIGINALS

City: North Bay

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Phone: 7058253624

Email: austin.lindsay06@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/abduction/abduction-0