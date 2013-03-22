A-Catalog-Printer.com Uses Revolutionary Soy Ink Technology to Help the Environment and Reduce Costs of Printing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- The world is becoming increasingly paperless. However, catalogs, brochures, flyers, and magazines all still play an important role in society. Whether printing off wedding receipts or impressing new clients with a brochure, physical printing isn’t going away any time soon.



One Chinese printing company named Vincent Printing Company Limited has come up with an innovative solution for pushing the printing industry towards the future: using environmentally-friendly technologies. This technology - including innovations like soy-based ink and the use of recycled content - have trimmed costs for the printing company while helping the environment.



A-Catalog-Printer.com is the online home of Vincent Printing Company Limited. There, visitors will discover everything they need to know about the company, including the specific sustainable technologies used as well as the wide range of products available.



As a Vincent Printing Company Limited spokesperson explains, the company offers a wide range of printing services to cater to any needs companies might have:



“Along the left hand side of our website, A-Catalog-Printer.com, visitors will find all of the printing products currently available through Vincent Printing Company Limited. Products include books, brochures, business cards, and catalog printing, for example, as well as more unique items like calendars, hang tags, tissue paper, and posters. Our goal is to offer all of the printing services clients need in order to stay competitive.”



Each product page has a brief description of the piece including the various finishing techniques that are available. Calendars, for example, have the following customization options:



- Glossy/matte varnish

- Glossy/matte lamination

- 3D embossing

- Spiral binding

- Spot UV or Crystal Spot UV

- And more



Each product page is different and features specific information about the customizations available. Thousands of different product combinations are available to ensure that each client gets exactly what they need.



Although environmentally-friendly technology and enhanced customization options are undoubtedly important, these aren’t the only credentials behind the success of Vincent Printing Company Limited. The company has also been recognized around the world for its excellence in printing.



In 2009, the company won the prestigious BENNY award from the Printing Industries of America, for example. And in 2010, the National Park Services awarded Vincent Printing Company Limited first place in its design and production competition. A number of other certificates of merit and honors have also been awarded over the years.



About A-Catalog-Printer.com

A-Catalog-Printer.com is the online home of Vincent Printing Company Limited, a Chinese printing company that can handle orders for catalogs, magazines, flyers, books, and more. The company uses environmentally-friendly technologies like soy-based ink to reduce environmental impact and cut costs for consumers. For more information, please visit: http://www.a-catalog-printer.com