A Catalogue Printer Expands Printing Services Targeting the Global Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Even with the online revolution in full swing, printing is still an essential part of commerce. Catalogues delivered to homes, magazines for internal and public audiences, and packaging for marketing products all require the use of printing, and while many felt the internet would herald the death of print media, it is thriving thanks to increased access to best quality, cheaper solutions. A Catalogue Printer is the website of Chinese company Vincent Printing, which has recently expanded its range of services in lieu of increasing business from worldwide customers.



Catalogue printing (or catalog printing in the US) has been their stock in trade since 2008, offering high quality glossy printed catalogues for companies with a wide range of products. For those who specialize however, they are now offering paper box printing and paper bag printing, which offers the unique opportunity to create customized branded packaging for everything from chocolates to perfume to jewelry to malt whiskey.



The new services come with a full list of scalable options and relevant pricing with detailed product descriptions and portfolio of high quality imagery to get the creative juices flowing. The products are all made using environmentally friendly inks and glues, as well as recycled paper.



A spokesperson for Vincent Printing explained, “A Catalogue Printer has really breathed new life into our already successful business, as people now can readily access our amazing printing solutions just as easily as they can access the printer down the street. How we differ is that our prices are more competitive and our finished product is of a higher quality, but thanks to international exchange rates, our workers are still paid a good wage and it remains cheap for international clients to buy. Everybody wins, and as such, we want more companies to be able to use us for more applications.”



A Catalogue Printer has been serving the global market since 2008, and currently employs over 400 people with advanced printing machines and a full set of post-processing equipment. The company specializes in printing books, catalogs, paper boxes, paper bags, notebooks, envelopes and more. In 2008 The UK Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance awarded them the ISO19001: 2000 International Quality Management System Certificate. For more information, please visit: http://www.a-catalog-printer.com/