A Century of Paranormal Activity in Grand Central Terminal NYC!

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- If ghost hunting through majestic ageless rooms and galleries connected by 100 year old passageways lined by darkened train platforms seems like a script out of a supernatural thriller...think again! New York's own Ghost Doctors are for real and are leading groups of adventure seekers on ghostly hunts beneath the streets of the Big Apple through the world's largest train terminal.



Pete and Stew Kandel (known and Dr. Pete and Dr. Stew) aka the Ghost Doctors paranormal investigators and licensed NYC tour guides have been investigating New York's oldest train terminal for some time and have uncovered some strange goings on. After a crash course in the basics of ghost hunting -- including the use of a variety of ghost hunting equipment -- they lead groups of amateur ghost hunters through this iconic terminal in areas that most New Yorkers didn't even know existed as they search for supernatural adventure.



“There are so many areas of the terminal that date back one hundred years and the sensation one experiences when exploring them is like traveling back in time to the turn of the 20th century,” says Dr. Stew. “It's always exciting and sometimes even a bit eerie when we uncover signs of paranormal activity in the terminal, but it's always fun especially when our ghost hunting groups work together in a team effort.”



In fact these two ghost hunters constantly receive communications and even photos from members of their past hunting expeditions, recounting some strange happenings.



“We always instruct members of our groups how to correctly use their cameras during a paranormal investigation and when they download the photos to their computer after a hunt and discover something strange it's always exciting for them and for us as well when we receive their emails.”



So if you think you're up to the challenge of a century worth of subterranean supernatural adventure in the heart of NYC -- then look up the Ghost Doctors, they definitely can put you on track for some ghostly excitement.



About Ghost Doctors

Ghost Doctors (http://www.ghostdoctors.com), based in New York City, is the premier ghost hunting tour in NYC that actually allows participants to experience “real” ghost hunts. Their ghosts hunts can be suited for both public, private and corporate events.