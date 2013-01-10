A Chance to Watch Super Bowl Commercials 2013 Ad with Major Advertisers

West Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- General Motors's declared that it was going to sit out TV advertising in Super Bowl 2013 on February 3. But the company has not detached itself from Super Bowl. GM is trying other ways of attaching itself to the Big Game.



According to reports Chevrolet has plans to place its all new 2014 Corvette on the 50 yard line during the Super Bowl 2013 halftime show and present it to this year's celebrity halftime show performer, Beyonce. Chevy could probably make its traditionally strong presence in the game, with a new 2014 Silverado pick-up truck coming out. But General Motors sits strong in its decision to sit out advertising in CBS's broadcast of Super Bowl 2013.



Beyonce will be seen sharing the Super Bowl halftime show spotlight with 100 of her fans.Fans are asked to send photos of themselves putting on the usual moves. The pictures will be featured in a TV commercial, and 50 fans (who each get to bring a friend) will be chosen to join Beyonce at the Super Bowl 2013 Halftime Show.



Also, M&Ms has announced its return to Super Bowl Commercials 2013 with a new 30 second ad that will be aired during the first quarter of the game. M&Ms introduced its "Ms. Brown" character last year and it was a hit with viewers.



KFC has joined the long line of brands that try to tap into the Big Game excitement without being an official sponsor or advertiser. KFC has launched a "Couchgating" stunt. It has introduced the Game day Bucket: eight pieces of chicken, eight hot wings and 10 Original Recipe chicken bites. KFC's Couchgating sweepstakes can be found on its Super Bowl Commercials Facebook page.



CBS has a large number of advertisers already preparing for their advertisements slots during the Super Bowl Commercials on BIG GAME. CBS announced that it has just two, 30-second Super Bowl ad slots left to sell. John Bogusz, executive vice president of sports sales told USA TODAY that they are very close to being sold out of all ad slots during the BIG GAME Super Bowl 2013. He also assured record rates of up to $3.8 million per 30-second slot and that CBS would post record high Super Bowl ad sales revenue.



Sources said that there are three commercials that will be longer than one minute each to be aired during the game.



