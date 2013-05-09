A Chance to Win a $1500 Wellness Day from Wahl Health & Wellness

Chesterfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- God has given the human body the amazing capability to heal itself. It is incredible that human body can heal from cuts, broken bones, torn muscles, serious infections or most other things that life may throw. It is important to remember that there are physical, chemical, and emotional components involved in healing. Their mission is to rejoin a patient’s body with their spirit so they can use their God-Given innate ability to heal to its best which will enable them to life a much healthier and whole life. Dr. Aaron Wahl at Wahl Health & Wellness is a chiropractor. Dr. Wahl is determined to educate his patients and the community on how the body functions. His approach to Wellness includes chiropractic care, exercise, dietary changes, and vitamins and supplements that can help anyone regain their ability to heal. The idea of treating a "whole person” enables Dr. Wahl to determine the root cause of all health problems and pains, thus allowing him create a personalized chiropractic and wellness plan to suit each patient's individual needs.



Wahl Health & Wellness has been established to serve as a positive guide and help to motivate people to take the essential steps towards living life healthy and happy. To carry their Wellness ideology forward Wahl Health & Wellness is providing the people with a great opportunity to win a $1500 Wellness day for their work, school, religious organization or other non-profit group. This is a chance for people to share free messages, stress test and surveys, health and wellness workshops, posture analysis, exercise recommendation, toxicity analysis and blood pressure screening. This is a great way to take the steps needed to live a healthy lifestyle and also share it with other people who need it.



Wahl Health & Wellness is proud to spread Wellness among the community and are always looking for way to help people change their lives for the better that is why they have introduced the “Alive by Design” presentation. This is an interactive presentation that will cover three powerful principles that will change people’s perception of their life and health. Wahl Health & Wellness is conveniently located inside Gateway to Health inside the Chesterfield Mall. Interested people should call 314-681-8388 to register at the earliest because only limited number of seats are available. Every Monday from 6:15 to 7:15 free dinner is also provided.



For more information, please visit http://www.wahlhealth.com or call 314-681-8388 to register. Seating is Limited.



