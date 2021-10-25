A Change in Approach to Compliance Roles to Increase Efficiency and Accuracy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- The life sciences sector has faced a broad spectrum of pressures in recent years, including when it comes to an ever more complex regulatory environment, as well as ongoing pricing shifts and the constant change that comes from fast-moving tech. The compliance function of every organization needs to be prepared to meet these challenges, as well as those that have arisen over the past year. As a result, compliance and regulatory jobs are moving away from a hindsight approach and towards being foresight-focused. As compliance becomes a much more integrated element in the strategy of many enterprises there is a need for those in these roles to be able to use technological accelerators to improve compliance processes and increase efficiency and accuracy. Natural language processing, automation and automation all have something vital to add to this, whether that is enabling virtual interactions with healthcare professionals or third-party risk management.



The landscape of life sciences is constantly changing and this can make it a challenging industry for those in fields such as regulatory jobs. EPM Scientific has worked in this sector since 2012 and has a wealth of expertise when it comes to supporting effective hiring to help solve the business-critical challenge of talent. The firm has a wide array of experience that includes hiring for all areas of life sciences, from R&D to clinical development, pharmacovigilance, medical communications, medical affairs and commercial. With a reach that extends across the country, the team at EPM Scientific is able to provide extensive support to organizations and individuals via key hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm has extensive connections in organizations across the industry and works with many different employers, from well-established global life sciences brands to innovative start-ups seeking to innovate and change.



People are vital to progress and this is something that EPM Scientific recognizes within its own team too. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies so that they are always able to meet - and exceed - the expectations of clients and candidates. The USA team is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that brings key networking and reach to what EPM Scientific does. The firm also has a strong global presence, as it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. With an established database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, EPM Scientific creates tailored permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that the right connections are being made to support ongoing business development. As well as regulatory jobs there are roles available in many other areas, including Regulatory Affairs Manager, Project Coordinator and Area Sales Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



