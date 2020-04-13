A Coach That Grows on Trees!

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- On March 21, 2020 award winning writer/life coach, Rajoshi Seth launched 'Smiling Scribbles': a non-profit initiative that writes personal letters full of support and encouragement to people suffering from depression, anxiety, grief, loneliness, physical disorders, etc.



Letters can be, anonymously, requested for others and there is no limit to the number of requests that can be made. Not a penny would be charged.



"The entire world is busy seeking an effective way to combat our enemy of the hour, COVID-19 (and rightly so). However, most are oblivious of the pandemic's invisible 'love child' inseminating every citizen's mind-- a series of mental health disturbances." Rajoshi announced.



"Apart from letters, I'm offering one full-fledged coaching session (online, including diet and yoga consultation to boost immunity) at no charge. However, there is a condition.



All I ask is that people pledge to engage in one, just one environment friendly activity in return. It could be something as simple as planting a tree in the backyard, feeding a stray animal or conserving energy.



I guarantee this would prove therapeutic and help declutter all the resultant mind congestion.



Additionally, a large portion of any subsequent fee received would go into environmental welfare "



Speaking about the intention behind such a barter, Ms. Seth revealed a startling perspective.

"It's high time humans took active responsibility as an evolved species.



We claim superiority over all living beings and mastery over the non-living. Ironically, it only takes a microorganism to remind us where we truly stand --and to break us down like malfunctioning machines, disrupting daily algorithms/routines.



The crisis is an intervention..a firm reminder that Mother Nature believes in equity. All our foul-play, disrespect and discrimination are patiently tolerable to a juvenile extent. Anything surpassing this delinquency (and believe me, we're well beyond) would be subject to repercussions. We're, evidently, incarcerated under Divine Laws and shouldn't expect a bailout without penance or display of sound morality/judgment and empathy."



The current period of global turmoil has made everyone realize that superheroes exist. They disguise themselves as ordinary women/men, and reveal their 'capes' when the world needs them most.



Do your bit: Stay home. Stay safe.



About 'Smiling Scribbles'

'Smiling Scribbles' is a non-profit initiative that writes personal letters full of support and encouragement to people suffering from depression, anxiety, grief, loneliness, physical disorders, etc.

Every letter aims to make a difference and spread positivity around the world.



Every letter aims to make a difference and spread positivity around the world.



Letters can be requested anonymously and there is no limit to the number of requests that can be made.



