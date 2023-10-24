A Coaching Session with Industry Leaders Medhat Zaki and Alia Yasmin Khan

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2023 -- Medhat Zaki is an ingenious Egyptian-German entrepreneur, author, investor, and a world-leading business coach working with clients all over Europe and the Middle East. From humble beginnings to massive success, he shares his knowledge and experiences through various books and publications.



In the October 26th episode of The Success Frequency, Medhat Zaki provides profound insights into the art of utilizing positioning to scale a business and achieve unparalleled success. The discussion will encompass pivotal aspects, such as branding for both personal and business purposes, as well as common pitfalls to watch out for.



Alia Yasmin Khan is a creative leader in mindset coaching, an author, and an investor. She founded Sublime Knowledge in Phoenix, Arizona, and created the Intuitive Ascending Mind Program. This program is all about goal achievement, and Alia knows exactly how to build a mindset to succeed in all areas of your life.



In Brian Tracy's new book, "Succeeding In Business In Any Market," you will find a wealth of knowledge from experts like Medhat Zaki, Alia Yasmin Khan, and various other thought leaders. Medhat and Alia discuss why having this information is so important for growing and expanding in the ever-changing market.



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Dee Daniels, Senior Executive Producer at dee.daniels@voiceamerica.com.



About Medhat Zaki

Medhat Zaki is a dynamic Egyptian-German entrepreneur, author, and investor who has made a name for himself in the world of business growth and marketing consultancy. Having migrated to Germany in 2001, he focused on studying business and honed his skills as an international sales manager, selling products across several countries. He then moved on to become a sales trainer, expanding his scope by studying negotiation tactics, business models, and planning, and the psychology of the super-rich, which he believes is the key to achieving financial freedom. Today, Medhat is a highly sought-after consultant, helping businesses in Germany and the Middle East to develop winning strategies, boost their sales, and grow their revenue. His expertise in business modeling and planning, coupled with his vast experience in sales and marketing, makes him the go-to consultant for businesses looking to scale and achieve their goals. With his contagious energy and passion for business, Medhat is undoubtedly a force to reckon with in the world of entrepreneurship.



About Alia Yasmin Khan

Alia Yasmin Khan founded Sublime Knowledge, a mindset coaching company in Phoenix, Arizona. She has transformed many lives using methods that she has applied successfully to her own life. With a profound desire to help others be the best version of themselves, Alia knows the importance of learning and serving. She has 20+ years of experience managing successful businesses and seeks to share her knowledge with everyone willing to learn. She recognizes the importance of setting the mind up for success in every area of your life, love health and wealth. Goal creation, discipline and perseverance regardless of the current circumstances was her path to success.



About The Success Frequency

Episodes Available On-Demand on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

This show will deep dive into where success truly comes from, our mind. We will examine our mental faculties to gain a deeper understanding as to how it directly affects our life. We will discuss common mind traps and how to become aware of our thoughts, feelings and emotions when we are working towards a specific goal. I will share with the audience Mental Duality tips to move their mind closer to their goals. We will explore the best thinking process for a successful business, financial growth, health and love. My objective is to inspire others towards their own personal growth and development so that they can easily align with their life purpose.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4177/the-success-frequency



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.