A Collection of Spring-Summer Fashion from Lacost Released

As usual, anticipating change and our wardrobe, tuning in to a light, romantic, independent, bold and sunny mood.



According to the brand Lacoste, the favorites coming warm season will be music, sea and safari theme. They can be traced in the men's and women's collections of the brand in spring and summer 2013, inspiring us to be bright and elegant.



Thus, the women's collection Lacoste tempting style "glam rock", which makes a classic even more contemporary and expressive. Must have spring - casual biker jacket, cotton coat with zip cardigan with a delicate cashmere and gabardine, jackets and t-shirts and jersey cotton pique with bright colored drawings in the style of the 70s. Pastel colors and soft beige shades that several seasons remain trendy, in the interpretation of the iconic French brand is incredibly feminine and sexy. Rock star becomes Queen safari in a dark blue jacket with a drawstring at the waist, beige trousers, glamorous polo and pleated skirts of silk.



Summer Indigo has many faces, its form the light, and play like happy melodies. It's time to try on silk and cotton sea white dress with pale yellow and indigo stripes, threadbare jeans or tight denim slacks in blue with ties to complement the positive benefits of cotton pique, with insets of satin. And at the very top of summer heroine Lacoste demonstrates his carefree and romantic mood, wearing white shorts and top lemon hue. With bare shoulders, decorated with lace satin indigo, took her hands in his pockets, it looks attractive and confident.



The history of the brand Lacoste began with collections for men, and brand new seasonal trends for successful and elegant of boys deserve special attention. Spring Indigo brings to the foreground image of the perfect "dandy." Immaculately dressed, he challenges the prejudices and stereotypes in a waterproof coat with a hood, a feature which is hidden, covered seams. For warmer weather in the mod is a sweater, deep blue with lightning and terracotta flannel sweatshirt.



And when it's truly seaworthy summer, it will certainly "manifest" in the locker room who is a model of style and good taste, comfortable and stylish things. Classic brand - black cotton shorts, bordered by a white line, but in the season of 2013 the company they will make polo shirts, nautical shorts with wide pockets, blue vest with cotton weaving "peak" yellow nylon jacket, a gray ribbed T-shirt made ??of cotton with a raised collar, white flowing pants, tighten the top of the shoe.