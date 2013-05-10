A Community Website Launched Devoted to "Things to Do in Boca Raton for Kids"

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Boca4kids.com is a community website devoted exclusively to Boca's young families for “Things to do in Boca Raton for Kids”.



Launched March 18, 2013 Boca4kids.com is a new website that is filled with information about all of the interesting and exciting things families and kids can do in and around Boca Raton, Florida. Boca Raton is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in Florida and there is no shortage of Boca Raton kids events including cultural, social and economic-related activities for the whole family to participate in.



Christine Neely, Media Director says “We will be publishing up-to-the-minute information about activities and events including camps, educational classes, health, indoor and outdoor fun, party planning, sports, shopping, and much more.



Neely said Boca4Kids.com was launched for one simple reason, to help Boca’s young families and kids to flourish! Devoted to Boca Raton’s young families we will provide you with the information you need in and around Boca Raton. This means our dedicated staff will keep you informed not only about Boca’s Happenings but adjacent cities including; Boynton Beach, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Parkland and more.



