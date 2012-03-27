A Company Benchmarking Analysis Report on the Leading Asia-Pacific Drugs, Health and Beauty Retailers

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Leading Asia-Pacific Drugs, Health and Beauty Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report' to its offering.



The 'Asia-Pacific Drug, Health and Beauty Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report' compares the strength of the leading drug, health and beauty retailers in Asia-Pacific relative to each other and international averages for retailers in the drug, health and beauty retailers channel.



The benchmark analysis is based on key parameters and ratios that explain the performance of a particular company against that of its immediate peers and its overall channel of operation. As such, it provides an easy-to-use analysis which highlights the companies that are setting the benchmark performance in their channel of operation.



Scope



The report provides a peer group benchmarking analysis of leading drug, health and beauty retailers in Asia-Pacific. The peer group is selected from our Retailer Company Benchmark Database which covers the leading 1,000 global retailers. The peer group covered includes leading public drug, health and beauty retailers based in Asia-Pacific.



The retailers covered in the report are:



- Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd.

- SUGI Holdings Co., Ltd.

- TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC.

- SUNDRUG CO., LTD.

- NIHON CHOUZAI Co., Ltd.

- YAKUODO. Co., Ltd.

- China Nepstar Chain Drugstore Ltd.



Reasons to Buy



- Understand the relative competitive strengths and weaknesses of the players covered, both compared to each other, as well as for the average performance of retailers in this channel around the world.



- Detailed scorecards and summary "heat charts" provide clear, concise "at a glance" analysis of the relative performance of the companies covered across a range of metrics. While more detailed data provides the granular detail behind these concise analyses.



- Gain a detailed knowledge of the best in class performance levels amongst the retailers covered in order to benchmark both competitor performance as well as that of your own company.



Key Highlights



SUNDRUG was the strongest performer of the leading drug, health and beauty retailers in Asia-Pacific. The company's strong performance was driven by the high scores it received for operational efficiency pillar.



TSURUHA was the top performer under the operational efficiency pillar. However, the company performed comparable to or weaker than the channel average under other pillars.



China Nepstar was the weakest performer of the leading drug, health and beauty retailers in Asia-Pacific. The company's poor performance was driven by the weak scores it received for metrics across scale and growth and operational efficiency pillars.



The Asia-Pacific drugs, health and beauty retail channel is highly fragmented and, in many countries, dominated by small independent family stores. Japan is a notable exception to this and the country's drugs, health and beauty retail channel is moderately concentrated.



