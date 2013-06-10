A Company with a Vision to Start an Arcade with a New-Fashioned Twist

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Arcades are a dying thing in the world today, but a new company called The Lazy Lemon is an arcade start up with a twist. The twist is that they are going to be using new gaming equipment instead of old fashioned systems.



The Xbox 360’s and PC’s are rentable to use for a rate of $5\hour, $12\3 hours, and $15 for an all-day pass. Every game in the store is free to use at the player’s rented station, and headsets are available to rent upon request.



They also provide access to high-speed, business grade internet, plus snacks and drinks via vending machines and the cashier.



Their IndieGoGo campaign has a table with a clear cost breakdown so you can see exactly where your funds are going, and they have made it as detailed as possible to ensure the contributors know where there money is going.



The Lazy Lemon’s IndieGoGo page also has five distinct perks. The first is for a tee shirt at $30, the second is for a 1 Month Unlimited pass at $100, and the third a 1 Year Unlimited Pass at $1k. The fourth perk will give you or your company a banner clearly displayed in The Lazy Lemon’s store, and the fifth will give you three large banners plus advertising on the company’s website and merchandise.



A place like The Lazy Lemon can do a lot of good as it brings kids and teens off the streets, and provides them a safe and fun place to hang out.



You can read more about The Lazy Lemon here.