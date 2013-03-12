A Complete but Compact Photo Image Viewer and Converter from DownloadOX

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- DownloadOX announces a new addition to the growing DownloadOX softwares available in the market today. IrfanView is a revolutionary application that allows speedy viewing of images even in large HD formats through a compact and portable technology. Apart from supporting any image format, IrfanView download enables users to convert images to various formats and uses including thumbnail creating option, painting cuztomizable skins, slideshow creation, fast browsing directories, file search, batch conversion editing, color depth editing, multipage edit, scan, cut/crop. Lossless JPEG saving, ICC, add watermark to image and IPTC support, EXE/SCR creation, advanced hotkeys, command line edit, plus numerous plug-ins making it an essential tool for graphic designers, web designers, photographers and even normal individuals.



IrfanView is based on an extremely compact engine capable of fast batch-processing giving the user a lot of time to save. The application also use a very user-friendly interface so that any person bound to use it will no longer need sometime for adjustments and getting familiarized with the application’s tools. Its newest version called Version 4.35, is even packed with more features and options like new text insertion feature, updated dialog profiles, updated TIFF loader, various bug fixes and updates to miscellaneous plug-ins for a more updated image viewing and conversion experience. With all of these features combined, IrfanView is really the perfect choice for web designing, graphic professionals and photo enthusiasts.



About DownloadOx

DownloadOx is an innovative and freeware site that caters all useful tools available for different types of users. DownloadOX has built up a reputation for commitment, professionalism and high quality standard in every freeware that it introduces. Through innovation and creativity, DonwloadOX has invented IrfanView – revolutionary software catering every user’s need in photo image viewing and conversion yet in a very compact system. For fast, credible and image viewing and conversion on-the-go, there’s really no better software out in the market today than IrfanView.



Contact:

Samuel Brown

Contact Number: (206) – 743 - 6587

Email: support@downloadox.com

Website: http://downloadox.com/free/download/irfanview/

Complete Address: 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park, 98166