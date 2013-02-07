"A Complete Journey of the Senses" Introducing Luxury London Wedding Planning Company… Soiree De Luxe

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- What is it that takes you back to the heart of your most memorable life experiences? A scent, sound, sight, feeling or perhaps it’s a taste? When we think about what transports us back to the most magical moments in our lives, one of our five senses usually steps forward… New luxury wedding planning company, Soirée de Luxe had just this in mind when launching London’s most sought after events company; taking weddings to the next level.



Unlike other wedding planning companies, Soirée de Luxe provides event experiences that exhilarate all five senses, leaving guests completely mesmerised and captivated.



Experienced planner and founder of the company, Jessica Underwood says, "We wanted to bring something unique and exciting to the wedding industry. Multi-sensory experiences are the heart of our events. Many of our couples like to take happy memories from their relationship or their past and inject them into their wedding day."



Jessica has become the resource brides turn to when looking for creativity, vision and expertise. "For me, it's all about making my client’s dreams come true - no matter how fantastical! The more a client can share about their deepest desires for an event, the more excited I become to make it a reality," says Jessica. As well as detailing her bespoke, chic planning and event design services, her website www.soireedeluxe.co.uk features a blog, discussing popular topics, top trends and offering advice to brides and grooms for their big day.



Soirée de Luxe offer a complete bespoke service to their clients, limiting the number of weddings per year, in order to give their couples complete dedication. Soirée de Luxe can create designs for every single element of the wedding, including set design, furniture, glassware, tableware, flowers, chair covers, lighting and speciality decor. They promise to amaze and astonish throughout the whole planning process, ensuring the creation of the most stunning, breathtaking and memorable bespoke event.



Note To Editors



Based in Angel Islington, London, Soirée de Luxe luxury wedding & event planners have built a reputation by providing highly personalised planning, coupled with creativity, vision and expertise to create weddings and events that far exceed their client’s dreams.



Jessica Underwood is available for interviews on all aspects of the wedding industry, particularly trends and organisational tips for 2013 brides. She is a graduate of the exclusive NIemierko Wedding Academy and has a network of first-class London wedding suppliers to call upon.



Jessica primarily offers her highly personalised service to clients in London and surrounding areas, but is able to travel anywhere in the world, to organise overseas weddings.



Visit the Soirée de Luxe website http://www.soireedeluxe.co.uk / http://www.soireedeluxe.co.uk/blog



Contact Jessica on jessica@soireedeluxe.co.uk or call +44 (0) 7583 210 723



For Facebook, visit http://www.facebook.com/SoireeDeLuxe



On Twitter, simply follow @SoireeDeLuxe