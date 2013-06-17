A Complete Quick Start Kit for Private Transportation Business

Ocala, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- During the last decade, it was witnessed that there were instances when jobs were slashed at a moment’s notice. The job market has lost its stability due to bad financial governance all over the world. However, at the same time, entrepreneurship is booming. Entrepreneurship in the transportation is largely untapped. The rewards are large when you invest in this kind of business opportunity.



Transporting1 (http://www.transporting1.com/) provides an easy guide to setup a successful business venture in transportation and logistics. The company helps interested individuals in establishing a private transportation business. Through this business venture, you will be transporting clients to medical appointments, therapies, etc. Considering how medical treatments are everyone’s need at some point in their lives, this business will not only make money quickly, but it is safe from the adverse effects of economic downturn.



By using the start manual Private transportation: MAKE MONEY transporting client to medical appointment, and therapy etc, you will be earning extra income at your own conditions. The manual covers all important points to establish a venture as a private transportation contractor. The instruction CD enforces the material written in the manual. Everything is explained in simple English with great detail, and contact information for the companies is also included which is applicable and works in all 50 states.



The best thing about this type of business that it is yet to be exploited. Anyone can enter this business. The basic necessities to start operations are a computer with internet access, driver’s licence, insurance, phone (a cell phone would be better for easy access), a vehicle (car, van, or truck) and some dedication and one can successfully run this business under a full time or part time practice. There is no requirement for renting out a dedicated space; you can work from home.



Transporting1 is not a fly-by-night company. It has been accredited by the online Business Bureau. The company has several satisfied customers: one of them is Susan Cummings from Evanston, IL. She says: “Transporting1 takes out the leg work and really gives you a sure success plan. I currently gross 4k monthly and I only work 25 hours a week.” Hank Buchannan from Phoenix, AZ shares the same enthusiasm: “It’s been 2 months now and I am already planning to purchase a second vehicle. [This] course takes out all the guess work and put things in plain English!”



Transporting1 gives a chance to everyone to open their own business—and that too without any hidden costs. Visit their website to avail a great discount upon the purchase of the package.



