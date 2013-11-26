A Complete Range of Precor Exercise Equipment Is Now Available at Colorado Home Fitness

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Top brands come inexpensive at Colorado Home Fitness. The Colorado’s fitness equipment store has now listed a complete range of Precor exercise equipment for both home and commercial use. The listed home and commercial workout equipment is also available at the most affordable prices.



Precor is one of the world’s leading fitness equipment manufacturers, supplying premium fitness machines for workouts. A combination of superior engineering and ergonomic motion, their equipment is the top choice of many fitness facilities, hotels and individual exercisers around the world.



Being an authorized dealer of Precor exercise equipment, Colorado Home Fitness ensures the utmost quality of its products to its customers. The Precor exercise equipment they carry includes elliptical trainers, treadmills, home gyms, exercise bikes, and stretch machines.



Customers can come in and take a look at the quality Precor exercise equipment and home gyms other exercise equipments at the Colorado Home Fitness showrooms - now open in Englewood, Denver and Lakewood. They can also gain access to the products at the company’s official website.



About Colorado Home Fitness

Colorado Home Fitness takes pride in providing quality products and great service to its customers. The company works hard to provide customers a comfortable environment. It offers room floor planning so customers can see how the equipment will fit into their home fitness center. Whether a person is looking for a treadmill, elliptical, or home gym, the company has made it simple and easy by using its vast experience to select a mix of products in each category.



For more information visit: http://www.coloradohomefitness.com/home-fitness-equipment/Precor/



Contacts:

9647-B E. County Line Rd

Englewood, CO 80112

PHONE: 303-790-1392



Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80222

PHONE: 720-354-3815



11111 W. 6th Ave. Unit E

Lakewood, CO 80215

PHONE: 303-233-3070