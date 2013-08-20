A Comprehensive Knowledge Base for Fitness and Workout Enthusiasts

Lumberton, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The recently launched website, bestwheyproteinhq.com, is dedicated to assist fitness enthusiasts. The website is run by a self confessed fitness and workout devotee, John Richard. The main objective of bestwheyproteinhq.com is to provide its readers with relevant facts and whey protein reviews to make informed decisions.



With supermarket shelves stacked high and a plethora of brand names to choose from, the best whey protein 2013 is difficult to find. Bestwheyproteinhq.com is designed to help its followers find the perfect whey protein available in the market. Product prices, product details, product benefits, and product ratings are carefully compared to solve this crucial question.



Whey protein is a protein supplement most commonly used to build muscle. However, the benefits of whey protein extend to slowing down the progress of certain cancers, strengthening the body’s immunity, and reducing rapid weight loss in HIV positive persons. Studies show that whey protein also helps to strengthen the cardiovascular system and prevents heart failure by lowering the body’s triglyceride levels and increasing the level of HDL cholesterol.



The three major kinds of whey protein available are Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC), Whey Protein Isolate (WPI), and Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH). Whey Protein Concentrate contains the lowest protein content and is formed by the ultra filtration of whey. Whey Protein Isolate contains a 95% protein content and is easier to digest. It also has lower levels of lactose and carbohydrate. Whey Protein Hydrolysate is the most expensive type and, according to the website, it tastes the worst in comparison to Whey Protein Concentrate and Whey Protein Isolate. However, it is also the more superior type of whey protein available. As the website states, “if you’re not lactose intolerant you should shop for the best value”.



Although a number of whey protein reviews recommend the use of whey protein to increase muscle strength and recognize it as a valuable health supplement, whey protein is not suitable for everyone. Some of its side effects include gastrointestinal problems, liver and kidney complications, and gouty arthritis. Persons suffering from lactose intolerance are also advised against its consumption.



Bestwheyproteinhq.com is focused on helping its readers find the best protein supplement suited to individual requirements and goals. By providing an extensive background on the kinds of whey proteins, the processes used to manufacture them, and the specific benefits of each type the website assists its readers in achieving optimal fitness and health.



To know more about whey protein as a protein supplement visit http://www.bestwheyproteinhq.com/.



About bestwheyproteinhq.com

The website was begun by John Richard as a step towards supplying extensive factual information about whey protein. It is geared towards assisting fitness and workout enthusiasts to make the best possible decision in choosing a protein supplement.



Media Content:

John Richard

Full Address: 2104 N Mcmillan Ave, Lumberton, NC, US

Email: krumbachmvp@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.bestwheyproteinhq.com/