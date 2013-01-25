A Comprehensive Reveiw Gives the Hasselblad H4D-60 a Five Star Score

Lymington, Tasmania -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Christian Poulsen, CEO of Hasselblad, is the developer and marketer of the Hasselblad H4D-60 camera. This camera brings Hasselblad True Focus and Absolute Position Lock to professional and amateur photographers alike. Poulsen claims “True Focus helps solve one of the most lingering challenges that faces serious photographers today, true, accurate focusing throughout the image field. Without multi-point auto-focus a typical auto-focus camera can only correctly measure focus on a subject that is in the center of the image” Because of this claim, the Smithfields Review Center has tested the camera and now shows a thorough review.



The comprehensive Hasselblad H4D-60 Review reveals that this is indeed a remarkable camera. The review established that when a photographer wants to focus on a subject outside the center area, they have to lock focus on the subject and then re-compose the image. In short distances especially, this re-composing causes focus error, as the plane of focus sharpness follows the camera’s movement, perpendicular to the axis of the lens. The traditional solution for most DSLRs has been to equip the camera with a multi-point AF sensor. These sensors allow the photographer to fix an off-center focus point on an off-center subject, which is then focused correctly. Such multi-point AF solutions are often tedious and inflexible to work with, however, and do not really solve the problem. Because of this photographers have welcomed the introduction of Hasselblad's True Focus. Photographers have grown accustomed to using auto-focus systems in their day to day work and we see increasingly higher numbers of focus points advertised in each new wave of AF products. The term ‘multi-point auto-focus’ is a bit misleading, however, for cameras with sensors larger than APS. Due to the physics of an SLR-camera, the off-center focus points that are offered are all clustered relatively close to the center of the image. To set focus outside of this center area, the photographer is still forced to focus first, and then shift the camera to reframe, with the resulting loss of focus as a result. To overcome this problem, Hasselblad has used modern yaw rate sensor technology to measure angular velocity in an innovative way. The result is the new Absolute Position Lock (APL) processor, which forms the foundation of Hasselblad’s True Focus feature.



Rusty Armstrong from the Smithfields Review Center shows that: “The Hasselblad technology takes AF to an entirely new level, correcting for the vertical and horizontal focus-shift that results from the rotation of the camera around an axis close to camera. In simple terms, True Focus allows the photographer to concentrate on their composition, to focus on their creativity, while True Focus takes care of the other, more mechanical focus. True Focus on the H4D can be set to work at a half press of the camera release button, or via any user button programmed to AF-drive when the camera is in manual focus mode. This, the first release of True Focus, only corrects the horizontal and vertical positioning of the camera, and does not correct for any focus-shift which results from larger lateral movements of the camera during recomposing.”



