Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Alphabet Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Harman International Industries Inc. (United States), Xilinx Inc. (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Tesla Inc. (United States), General Motors Company (United States), Ford Motor Company (United States), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), BMW AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea), Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden).



Scope of the Report of Automotive Artificial Intelligence

Automotive Artificial intelligence refers to a system built in vehicles which have the capability to mimic the cognitive functions of the human mind, have the ability to learn and solve problems independently and are rapidly being deployed across a variety of industries and use cases. It controls the in-vehicle system and eventually prevents the accident. AI in automotive for smart mobility where AI will be the driver, and passengers may not care about traffic congestion possibilities as the vehicle will have the ability to choose the best route, emergency control, fuel status and other important aspects. According to AMA, the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market is expected to see growth rate of 37.86% and may see market size of USD9537.46 Million by 2026.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Humanâ€"Machine Interface, Semi-autonomous Driving, Autonomous Driving), Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing), Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining)



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of ADAS Technology by OEM

Government Regulation for Vehicle Safety in Emerging Economies



Market Trends:

Advancement in Technology and Adoption of IOT

Rising Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Performing All Driving Functions



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles

Boosting Fuel Efficiency



Recently, Nuance communication has announced a new AI research center which will focus on smart and autonomous car technologies. Analysts at AMA Research estimates that Vendors from United States will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market throughout the predicted period. Established and emerging Vendors should take a closer view at their existing organizations and reinvent traditional business and operating models to adapt to the future.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



