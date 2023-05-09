NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Boiler Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Boiler Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company (India), British Gas (United Kingdom), CORGI HomePlan Ltd (United Kingdom), Domestic & General Insurance PLC. (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), HomeServe (United Kingdom).



Boiler insurance is a plan that provides coverage for plumbing, new boiler installation, boiler repair & servicing, etc related expenses. The coverage plan also includes the damage other than fire, loss due to explosion, and damage to surrounding property. The premium amount can be paid on a monthly or yearly basis to avoid an inclusive burden at once. The insurance depends on the types of the boiler and can be distributed under the company's plan package.



Influencing Market Trend

- Introduction of Various Types of Boiler Service Care Plan



Market Drivers

- Need for Protecting Machinery Against the Huge Expenses at Once and Easing the Payments



Opportunities:

- Customizable Boiler Insurance Coverage Plan will also Boost the Boiler Insurance Market

- Increasing Number of Coverage Options in Boiler Insurance



Challenges:

- Regulatory Compliances with the Boiler Insurance



Regulatory Insights: "Many regions also require periodic inspections of industrial refrigeration systems, normally included with a boiler and machinery insurance contract. Yet, with today's all-risk, multilayered insurance programs, and other alternative risk transfers, these mandated services often are not a part of the package. Jurisdictional boiler and pressure vessel inspections ensure that boiler and pressure vessels are constructed, installed, and operated in a manner that meets established codes and regulations. These inspections seek to confirm that the equipment is safely operated and maintained."



Analysis by Application (Individual, Commercial), Boiler (Combination Boiler, Conventional Boiler), Plans (Gold, Platinum, Others), Coverage (Plumbing Cover, New Boiler Installation, Boiler Repairs and Servicing, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company (India), British Gas (United Kingdom), CORGI HomePlan Ltd (United Kingdom), Domestic & General Insurance PLC. (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), HomeServe (United Kingdom)

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Boiler Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



