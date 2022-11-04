NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Contractor Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Contractor Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ICICI Lombard (India), HDFC Ergo (India), OICL (India), the Hartford (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Next Insurance (United Insurance), Travelers (United States), Nationwide (United States), Markel (United States).



Scope of the Report of Contractor Insurance

Contractors insurance is a non-standard insurance policy designed to cover a spectrum of risks which a construction project is exposed to from the beginning to end of project. It typically covers risks of property damage and third-party injury or damage claims. Most of the times, both contractor and employer take insurance policies thus both have their rights to claim. However, they have obligation to report any damage or injury that might result in a claim.



by Products (General Liability Insurance, Auto Liability and physical damage Insurance, Workers Compensation Insurance, Umbrella Insurance, Project specific builders risk Insurance), Channels (Agency, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels)



Market Drivers:

Emerging markets are showing increasing demands for Contactors Insurance



Market Trends:

Offering niche products to best match requirements of customers



Opportunities:

More and more countries and regions are setting minimum requirements for contractor insurance thus market is set to see boom in near future



In Feb 2021, Pathpoint Inc. launched for contractor's insurance where they will be able to submit and get instant quoting service for contractor's general liability excess and surplus coverage.

Texas Administrative Code specifies minimum insurance requirements for contractors like when Class A licence should be maintained and when Class B licence should be maintained and other licence requirements.

Global Market is fragmented but the overall ecosystem is dominated by market leaders and other emerging player who offer their niche insurance offerings.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



