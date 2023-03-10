NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Midas Green technologies LLC (United States), Horizon Computing solutions (France), Emersion Electric Co. (United States), Allied Control Ltd. (China), Rittal GmbH and Co. (Germany), Cool IT Systems Inc (Canada, United States), Green revolution cooling (United States), SILVERBACK MIGRATION SOLUTIONS INC (United States).



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/82152-global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market#utm_source=SBWireLal



Scope of the Report of Data Center Liquid Cooling

The liquid cooling solutions provide cooling with a low carbon footprint, which is propelling the demand for a direct liquid cooling solution in the data center liquid cooling market. Cooling solutions are used in data centers to remove heat generated by the IT equipment. Many CRAC (Computer room air conditioning unit) and computer room air handler (CRAH) units are operated in data centers, including air conditioners, chillers, cooling towers, economizers, humidifiers, and modern containment systems that furnish rack cooling. These cooling units use air and liquid cooling techniques for operation. The cooling process accounts for 40% of the electricity consumed in a data center. Data center liquid cooling also known as liquid immersion cooling based on the principle of liquid submersion. The trend of early adoption of advanced technology is expected to lead to an increase in the growth rate of data center cooling system.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Modular Liquid Cooling Unit, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling), Application (Liquid immersion cooling technique, Chilled water-based cooling technique), Data Center Type (Small and Medium- Size Data Center, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Direct Liquid Cooling (Single- Phase, Two-Phase), Liquid Cooling Solutions (Direct, Indirect)



Opportunities:

Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

Deployment in Harsh Environment



Market Trends:

Increased Number of Users Opting For Energy Efficient and Scalable Data Centers

Implementation of Free Cooling Techniques



Market Drivers:

Increase in Power and Cooling Demand for Modern Equipment

Increased Number of Hyper-Scale Data Centers

Rising Severe Rack Density



Challenges

Lack of Technical Expertise in the Field of Data Center Liquid Cooling Centers

High Investment in Pre-Existing Infrastructure



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/82152-global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market#utm_source=SBWireLal



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Center Liquid Cooling market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Data Center Liquid Cooling

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/82152-global-data-center-liquid-cooling-market#utm_source=SBWireLal



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.