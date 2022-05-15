New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Digital Dose Inhaler Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Dose Inhaler market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are 3M (United States), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Adherium Limited (New Zealand), AstraZeneca (England), Cohero Health (United States), Propeller Health (United States), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Gecko Health Innovations Inc (United States).



Digital Dose Inhaler is the medical device that is used to cure respiratory diseases. Digital Dose Inhaler have inbuilt digital sensors that helps in recording the usage of an inhaler at the time of access and provides easier access to the user as it can be connected via Bluetooth to their mobile phone. It also gives the information regarding previous dose taken and gives suggestion accordingly. Digital Dose Inhaler can generate alerts for the daily dosage for the user. Advantage over conventional inhalers technological advancements, improving adherence to inhalers, linking with tele-health, and due to extensive use of smart computing devices, the demand for digital dose inhalers is growing rapidly. Data security concern related to security devices, regulating government policies for the use of healthcare devices, and also limited availability of these products in potential emerging regions will hamper the growth of the market.



Challenges:

- Improper Inhaler Usage Especially Amongst Children Poses a Challenge and can Contribute to Poor Asthma Control



Influencing Market Trend

- Availability of Medication Data on Mobile App Provides Easier Access

- Growing Demand for Advanced Tele Medical Devices



Market Drivers

- Technological Advancement in Healthcare Treatments Facilitating Effective Asthma Management

- Presence of Large Population Suffering from Acute and Chronic Asthma Owing to Numerous Factors Like Air Pollution, Smoking, and Unhealthy Lifestyle



Opportunities:

- Continuously Increasing Air Pollution

- Growing Fad of Smoking Which Leads Respiratory Diseases



In November 2019, Novartis announced that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with the medicines company (United States) and In January 2018, GlaxoSmithKline successfully completed its acquisition of Tesaro, an oncology-focused company through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adriatic acquisition corporation



In January 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) announced its approval for the world's first digital inhaler "Proair Digihaler" (Teva pharmaceutical industries) for the management of asthma.



Highlighted of Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Digital Dose Inhaler Market by Types: Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI), Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)



Digital Dose Inhaler Market by End-User/Application: Hospital, Clinic



Digital Dose Inhaler Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



