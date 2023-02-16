NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global GameFi Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The GameFi market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Sky Mavis (Vietnam), Riveted Games LLC (Scotland), PIXOWL INC. (United States), Binemon (Germany), Asobo Studio (France), double jump.tokyo (Japan), Animoca Brands (Hong Kong), Codebit Labs (Australia), Third Kind Games (United Kingdom), Dapper Labs (Canada).



Definition: The term GameFi is formed from two words game and finance that runs on the blockchain network and allows to earn rewards in the form of digital assets or cryptocurrency. The revolution of the gaming industry and the growing adoption of crypto have accelerated the growth of GameFi among the traditional pay-to-play game players. Increased adoption of GameFi among the investors to earn, trade, and invest in crypto will boost the market in the nearer future. GameFi allows earning crypto by completing game tasks or participating in tournaments. Further, the growing preference of consumers towards online social gaming has created significant opportunities for the GameFi.



In November 2021, Fold has announced a collaboration with the Pokemon Go developer Niantic for the development of an AR video game that allows earning bitcoins. Fold AR is part of the metaverse and will be a kind of Pokémon GO that allows users to earn rewards every 10 minutes.



Market Opportunities:

Evolution of Metaverse and Rapid Growth of NFT Across the Globe Will Create Significant Opportunities



Market Trends:

Increased Focus on Innovation and Development of Online Games by Using AI-Assisted Technology



Market Drivers:

High Growth of GameFi as a New Income Opportunity for Investors and Ordinary Players

Growing Popularity of GameFi or Blockchain-based Games Among the Traditional Pay-to-Win Video Game Players



The Global GameFi Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (NFT Games, Crypto Games), Game Type (Shooter, Action, Puzzle, Strategy, RPG, Casino, Simulation, Geolocation AR, Sports, Lifestyle), End-user (Player, Trader, Investor), Operating System (Android, Windows, IOS, Others)



Global GameFi market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the GameFi market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the GameFi

-To showcase the development of the GameFi market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the GameFi market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the GameFi

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the GameFi market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



GameFi Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of GameFi market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

GameFi Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

GameFi Market Production by Region GameFi Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in GameFi Market Report:

GameFi Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

GameFi Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on GameFi Market

GameFi Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

GameFi Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

GameFi Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {NFT Games, Crypto Games}

GameFi Market Analysis by Application

GameFi Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis GameFi Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is GameFi market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for GameFi near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global GameFi market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



