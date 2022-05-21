New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2022 -- The Latest Released GDPR Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of GDPR Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in GDPR Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM (United States), Veritas (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle Corp (United States), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (United States), Microsoft (United States), Capgemini (France), Informatica (United States), Iron Mountain (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom), OneTrust, LLC (United States), Proofpoint, Inc. (United States), Protegrity (United States), DXC Technology (United States), TCS (India), Atos (France), Accenture (Ireland).



The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals who live in the European Union (EU). The financial implications resulting from a failure to comply are significant. A fine of 20 Million Euros or 4% of the organizationâ€™s global turnover (whichever amounts to more). Thereby, the demand for GDPR services has boom among the various industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, and healthcare, among others. Moreover, the strict nature of GDPR rule is one of the key driver fueling the growth of the market.



Market Drivers:

DPR Compliance Adoption Leading to Enhanced

Growth of Enormous Amount of Data, Need for Data Security and Privacy Protection, and Demand for Data Processing Transparency

Strict Nature of GDPR Rule Fueling the Adoption of Services among the Organizations



Challenges

Acquiring the Skills to Manage GDPR Compliance



Market Opportunities:

Channel Partners are Likely to Witness Revenue Generation Opportunities

GDPR Can Offer New Revenue Pockets to MSPs in the Coming Years



The Global GDPR Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions {Data Management (Data Discovery and Mapping, Data Governance), API Management}, Services {Consulting services, Professional services, Managed services}), Organization Size (Large Organizations, Small and Medium Size Organizations), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare, Travel & hospitality, Others)



Global GDPR Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



On 21 May 2019, at PrivacyTech, the largest user conference dedicated to privacy technology, OneTrust launched OneTrust Policy and Notice Management to manage, update and audit multiple privacy policies and notices from a single dashboard. As a part of the OneTrust Privacy User Experience suite, OneTrust Policy and Notice Management help companies comply with the GDPR's privacy notice obligation and the CCPA's disclosure requirement.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the GDPR Services market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the GDPR Services

-To showcase the development of the GDPR Services market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the GDPR Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the GDPR Services

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the GDPR Services market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



