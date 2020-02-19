Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The Casein Protein Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Casein Protein market are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark), Groupe Lactalis (France), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Westland Milk Products (New Zealand), Body Attack Sports Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), General Nutrition Centers, Inc. (United States), and more.



Casein Protein is slow-digesting dairy protein that is often taken as a supplement. Casein is well known as a "time-release" protein because of its slow absorption rate in the gut. It is moderately insoluble and forms structures known as micelles that increase its water solubility and improves metabolic rate. It is also called "anti-catabolic" as it helps reduce muscle breakdown. The milk of goat, cow, and buffalo contains about 6.4 gm, 7.8 gm and 4 gm of casein protein respectively. Milk protein consists of 80% of casein and 20% whey protein. The increasing demand for a casein protein supplement is driving the market growth. According to AMA, the Global Casein Protein market is expected to see growth rate of 4.89% and may see market size of USD7.76 Billion by 2025.



Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark), Groupe Lactalis (France), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Westland Milk Products (New Zealand), Body Attack Sports Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), General Nutrition Centers, Inc. (United States), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), NutraBio Labs, Inc. (United States), Dymatize (United States), Quest Diagnostics (United States), MuscleTech (Canada), Kaged Muscle (United Kingdom) and Optimum Nutrition (United States)



Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as:

Edible Casein, Industrial Casein



By end users/application, market is sub-segmented as:

Food and Beverage, Agriculture/Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications



Animal Source: Cow-Milk Caseins, Buffalo Milk Caseins, Goat-Milk Caseins, Others (Milk-A, Milk-B)



Functions: Stabilizing, Emulsification, Foaming, Other Functions



The Global Casein Protein Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Awareness About Healthy Consciousness

- Rising Consumption as Supplements



Market Trend

- High Demand in Asia-Pacific Region



Restraints

- High Cost of Casein Protein Products

- Casein Protein May Lead to a Higher Risk of Mortality in a Higher Protein Diet



Opportunities

- Growing Demand For Protein Enriched Foods

- Growing Interest For A1 and A2 beta-Casein Proteins



Challenges

- Availability Substitute Products



Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis can be provided as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data.



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Casein Protein market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Casein Protein Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Casein Protein Market:

The report highlights Casein Protein market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Casein Protein, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Casein Protein Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Casein Protein Market Study :

Casein Protein Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Casein Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers

Casein Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Casein Protein Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Casein Protein Market Analysis by Type {Edible Casein, Industrial Casein}

Casein Protein Market Analysis by Application {Food and Beverage, Agriculture/Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications}

Casein Protein Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Casein Protein Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



