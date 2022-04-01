New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Ground Beef Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Ground Beef market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Tyson Foods Inc. (United States), JBS USA Holdings Inc. (United States), Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. (United States), OSI Group LLC (United States), Hormel Foods Corp. (United States), SYSCO Corp. (United States), National Beef Packing Co. LLC (United States), American Foods Group LLC (United States), Keystone Foods LLC (United States), Greater Omaha Packing (United States).



Market Trend

Inclination of Individuals Towards Non-Vegetarian Foods



Scope of the Report of Ground Beef

Ground beef, minced beef or beef mince is the beef which has been finely chopped with a knife or a meat grinder or mincing machine. The ground beef used in many recipes including hamburgers and spaghetti Bolognese. However, It is not the same as mincemeat, which is a mixture of chopped dried fruit, distilled spirits, spices and historically minced/ground meat. Hence, increasing usage of beef in various dishes in some regions is fuelling the market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Ground Chuck, Ground Sirloin), Application (Home, Commercial), Distribution channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Slaughter method (Kosher, Halal)



Opportunities:

Market Drivers:

Increasing Population is Leading to Rising Consumption of Beef



Challenges

Limited Production of Beef Leading to Supply Demand Gap



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



