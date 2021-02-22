Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size study, by Product & Services (Services and Software), by Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Echocardiography and Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Research & Academic Institutions) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Bioclinica, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Icon PLC, Biomedical Systems Corporation, Biotelemetry, Inc., Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, Ixico PLC, Radiant Sage LLC, Worldcare Clinical, LLC. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD 939.6billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In clinical trial, imaging system provides insights on the drug mechanism of action (MOA) and drug effects, which further helps researcher to take scientifically based decisions. Technological advancements are enabling substantial improvements in the evaluation, collection, and submission of clinical trial imaging data. The technology enabled imaging software offers data accuracy, adaptability, consistency and compliance to clinical studies. The rising technological advancements in science and technology coupled with increase in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the number of enterprises for the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and preparations in United Kingdom was 376 enterprises in 2008 and has risen to 645 enterprises that manufacture of pharmaceutical products and preparation in 2018. Moreover, R&D expenditure on pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is augmenting the growth the market. According to Statista, research and development as a percentage of sales in pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry in the United Kingdom was 31.9% in 2016 and has risen to 35% in 2018. Thus, rising R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical industry coupled with increase in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is fostering the demand of the market. Whereas, high implementation cost of imaging systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Clinical Trial Imaging market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Clinical Trial Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of leading outsourcing companies and an increase in R&D in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Bioclinica, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Icon PLC

Biomedical Systems Corporation

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Ixico PLC

Radiant Sage LLC

Worldcare Clinical, LLC



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Product & Services:

Services

Software



by Modality:

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography

Ultrasound

X-Ray

Echocardiography

Others



By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research & Academic Institutions



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



