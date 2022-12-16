NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Logistics Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Logistics Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: American International (United States), Allianz (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Dawson (United States), G4S International Logistics (United States), Integrity Transportation Insurance (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States), Peoples Insurance Agency (United States), UPS Capital (United States), Wells Fargo (United States).



Scope of the Report of Logistics Insurance

Logistics insurance is an insurance that offers a protective cover against the damage/injury or loss to business in exchange for a premium because of interruption in the logistics chain. These are in the form of risk management which includes various forms of compensation benefits such as protection cover for vehicles against damage or loss and for property and compensation for accidental death. Growing expectation towards personalized insurance products and services are encouraging the market to grow in forecasting years.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Transportation Insurance, Marine Insurance, Inland Insurance, Aviation Insurance), Application (Manufacturing, Services, Commerce), Coverage Type (Commercial General Liability, Errors and Omissions, Commercial Property, Worker's Compensation, Marine Cargo)



Market Drivers:

The increasing Customer Expectation for Personalized Insurance Products and Services

Growing Usage of Smartphones in Both Developed and Emerging Markets.

Increase in Disposable Income of Consumers to Purchase Products and their Insurance



Challenges

Issue Related to Hard Insurance Market Characteristics



Market Trends:

Acceptance of Digital Insurance Globally

Growing Popularity for Tracking Cargos Among Shippers

Adoption of Cloud- and Mobile-Based Technologies for Logistics Insurance



Opportunities:

The Rapid Growth of the Transportation Industry in Emerging Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Logistics Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Logistics Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



