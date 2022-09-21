New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Masturbation Cup Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Masturbation Cup market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Tenga (Japan), LELO (Swden), Tantus (United States), Adam & Eve (United States), Fun Factory (Germany), Doc Johnson (United States), FleshLight (United States), Bad Dragon (United States), Lovehoney (United Kingdom) and Pipedream Products (United States).



Scope of the Report of Masturbation Cup

Masturbation Cup is a sex toy which is used to complement and help to stimulate erogenous zone during masturbation. It is often designed to stimulate erotic body part. Masturbation cup is normally used by a men in ejaculation. Most of the man used this device for their sexual desire. This devices also used in pornographic industry while showing a sex scene. It is in a form of suction pump and commonly run on electricity. The vibration while using this toy give a pleasure to a person.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (TPR, PVC, Vibrating Massager, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Material (Silicone, Silica Gel, ABS, Plastic, Other), End User (Young Men, Old Men) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Market Trends:

Innovation of Smart Masturbation Cup



Opportunities:

Growth in Sexual Devices Manufacturing Industry and Widespread Availability of a Sex Toys on E-Commerce Websites



Market Drivers:

Demand in Desire of Sexual Intercourse of a Man and Rising Growth in Pornographic Industry



On 25 July 2022, Celebrating its 17th Anniversary this year, pleasure item brand TENGA announces new additions to its best-selling flagship, the TENGA CUP Series. The TENGA CUP Series has been renewed to deliver even more pleasure, utilizing TENGA's accumulated expertise and technology. With exciting variations and intensities, the TENGA CUP Series now offers even more sensations and more levels of stimulation.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



