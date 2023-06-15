NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global Phenylketonuria Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Phenylketonuria market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Phenylketonuria Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Definition: Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inborn error of metabolism that results in decreased metabolism of the amino acid phenylalanine. Untreated PKU can lead to intellectual disability, seizures, behavioral problems, and mental disorders. It may also result in a musty smell and lighter skin. Babies born to mothers who have poorly treated PKU may have heart problems, a small head, and low birth weight.



Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (United States), Nestlé Health Science (Switzerland), American Gene Technologies International Inc (United States), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (United States), Danone Nutricia (Netherlands), Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. (United States), Dr. Schär (Italy), Promin Metabolics (United States), PKU Perspectives (United States).



by Type (Classic, Mild, Benign), Treatment (Drug Therapy, Dietary Therapy, Gene Therapy), Test (Diagnostic Test, Screening Test), End User (Household, Hospital, Others)



Increasing Awareness about the Phenylketonuria Disease among the People Creates the Opportunities for Market



Increasing Healthcare Spending and Rising Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Economies

Rising Number of Newborn Who Suffers from the Phenylketonuria



Geographically World Global Phenylketonuria markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Phenylketonuria markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

